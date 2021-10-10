JoAnn Hebert Hoffman born August 12, 1935, to Cleo and Josephine Hebert died October 7, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Celebration of her life will be held at David’s Funeral Home, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia, Louisiana , 70563, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a singing Rosary at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation resumes at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, with a service at noon, officiated by Father Joe Campion of St. Edmond. Burial to follow at Memorial Cemetery, 402 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia.
A devout Catholic, she frequently attended morning mass as a member of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church. She was a Den Mother to her son’s Cub Scouts and a Troop Leader to her daughter’s Brownies. She was an excellent seamstress and made all of her kid’s clothes and costumes for dance and other occasions. She loved to read, and was an avid bowler who served on the board of directors for the local WIBC Conference. She traveled often and participated in over 25 National Tournaments. She loved college and professional football — Geaux Saints and Geaux Tigers. A proud platinum member of both Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines, she cruised two to three times a year. She was also known as a shopping aficionado.
She is survived by children, Wilburn Hoffman Jr. (Claudia), Barry Hebert, Neil Rae Hoffman, Dirk Hebert (Cindy), Marlene Boudreaux (Barry), Tanzie Duhon (Kevin) and Chris Hebert; her sister Janice Bourque; brother J. C. Hebert (Loretta); numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; and nieces, nephews and cousins. We are a blended family for over 48 years but you would never know that by the love and unity we all have for each other.
Preceded in death by both parents; first husband Roy Hebert; sons Kyle and Scott Hebert; sister Patsy Kennedy; and second husband Wilburn Hoffman Sr.
Pallbearers include Jeff Fournier, Trey Fournier, A. J. Hebert, Ashton Menard, Brayden Menard and Ryan Vasquez.
Honorary pallbearers include Eric Hodge, Aaron Fournier, Alison Gonzalez, Jessica Hebert and Brittnee Hebert.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Miles Perret Center Cancer Services and are greatly appreciated.