A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for JoAnn Broussard Baudoin Chevalon, 86, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Maurice and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Chevalon passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence as a result of dementia and Parkinson’s.
JoAnn was born on October 1, 1934, in Maurice and was the daughter of Alton and Anola Bourque Broussard. She was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was first and foremost a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Family was important to JoAnn and she cherished every moment spent with them. She enjoyed doing crossword, jigsaw and word search puzzles. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara B. LeBlanc (Glenn), Sarah B. Hebert (Darryl), Katherine C. Martin (Stephen) and Rose C. Chatagnier (Wydell); son Robin Chevalon; stepchildren Dianna C. Davidson (Jimmy), Brenda C. Whitley (Tommie), Patricia C. Provost, Wanda C. Romero (Leonard “Boy”), Austin Chevalon Jr., Tracy Chevalon (Jeannie) and Webb Chevalon; siblings Mary Helen Trahan, Annie Lou B. DeBlanc (Teddy), Patsy B. Demette, Diane B. Manuel (Steven), Lucille B. Kibbe, Nolan Broussard (JoAnn), John Allen Broussard and Randal Broussard (Melanie); grandchildren Naomi Vazquez, Greg LeBlanc, Brandi Louviere, Brittany Payne, Roy Martin, Hannah Martin, Jacob Romero, Rochelle Romero, Christian Chatagnier, Tanner Chevalon, Sawyer Chevalon, Douglas J. LeBlanc, Jon Gibson, Benjamin Paul Baudoin and Kowin LeBlanc; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lester J. Baudoin; second husband, Austin Chevalon Sr.; sons Michael J. Baudoin and Douglas P. Baudoin; infant daughter Jessica Chevalon; sisters Gloria B. Baudoin and Betty B. Goss; and brother Raymond Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Robin Chevalon, Tanner Chevalon, Chris Chatagnier, Stephen Martin, Roy Martin and Greg LeBlanc.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Romero, Cameron Louviere, Wydell Chatagnier and Glenn LeBlanc.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her grandson Jacob Romero, who lived with her for the past two and a half years; to granddaughter, Rochelle Romero, who assisted with the caregiving; to the Home Instead day sitters Gina Ferstel, Dena Dore, Veronica Shaw and Chelsea Lumpkin; and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Nurse Jennie, Chaplain Lakeisha and social workers Whitney,Trina, Mahalia and Cece.
