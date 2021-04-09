Joan J. Cobbs

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Joan Ann Johnson Cobbs, 76, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery on LA 85 - Hubertville Road in Jeanerette, LA 70544.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. musical tribute of melodies rendered by the New Acadiana Gospel Music Workshop Choir of America.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
Joan Ann Johnson Cobbs, a native and resident of Jeanerette, was born on January 19, 1945, to the late Mr. John Charles Johnson and the late Mrs. Annie Mae Landor Johnson. God beckoned Joan from labor to reward on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Joan was baptized at an early age at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor, where she remained a member for over 40 years. Recently, she became a member of Rock Zion Baptist Church in Sorrell with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander as the pastor.
She graduated from Francis M. Boley Colored High School in Jeanerette and attended Grambling State University (Grambling College) in Grambling.
Joan was one of the original members of the Mt. Calvary Gospeletts, and acted as its director upon her mother’s passing. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 549 in Jeanerette and a member of the New Acadiana Gospel Music Workshop Choir of America. She was private duty Certified Nursing Assistant for several years prior to retiring from Comfort Inn Suites in New Iberia as a hostess.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Alycia Waller of Atlanta, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Byron Paul, Tameka Paul, Ciara August and Jamal Hogan, all of Jeanerette, Trinae Nelson and Brad Nelson Jr. of Frisco, Texas, Lerenz Jefferson and Ashonte Nelson of New Iberia, Dylan Rhine of Port Arthur, Texas, Brianna Nelson of Baton Rouge and Alexandra Waller of Atlanta, Georgia; nephews Jeffrey Todd Roman, Fitzgerald James Roman and Darius Tierre Roman; members of the New Acadiana Gospel Music Workshop Choir of America; and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends whose lives she touched so deeply.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. John Cobbs; one son, Brad Trenell Nelson; her parents, Mr. John Charles Johnson and Annie Mae Landor Johnson; and two sisters, Mrs. Joyce Juanita Shields and Mrs. Barbara Ann Roman.
Active pallbearers are Jeffery Roman, Darius Roman, James Fitzgerald Roman, Kevin Bradley, Michael Bradley and Byron Paul.
Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Cobbs, John Edward Cooper, Cornell De’Clouet Sr., Tommy Hall, Clarence Clark, Willie Roman, Darius Roman, Roland Hill and Daniel Nicholas.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.