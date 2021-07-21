Joan Herring

LOREAUVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Breaux Herring, 79, announce her passing on July 17, 2021, at the Carpenter House.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. for Joan B. Herring at David Funeral Home Chapel in Loreauville with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
The family has requested on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. A recitation of the holy Rosary by the Men’s Rosary Group will be at 10:30 a.m.
Joan was born in New Iberia, on April 15, 1942.
She graduated from Loreauville High School after which she began a lifelong career in the boat-building industry along with her family. She worked as a boat designer and draftswoman at Breaux’s Bay Craft for 12 years, then Breaux Brothers for 24 years. She was well respected among her colleagues in the boat community.
She was an avid hunter, enjoyed archery and was an expert markswoman, receiving numerous awards. She loved gardening, skiing, traveling, many other outdoor activities, along with spending time and playing games with her family.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Kevin Ledford and his wife Aimee and Christian Ledford and his wife Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Peyton Ledford and Garrett Ledford; brothers Ward Breaux and his wife Elaine and Roy Breaux Jr. and his wife Ella; and her sister-in-law Lana Breaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Herring; mother, Myrtle Suard Girouard; father, Roy Breaux Sr.; brother, Vance Breaux; and sister, Royce Gaudin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.