A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jo Anna Mouhot Beaullieu, 87, who passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Rev. Ed Degeyter will lead the Rosary. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Beaullieu was born on September 30, 1934, to the late Wilfred and Marguerite Alfono Mouhot. She retired from North Lewis Street Elementary School, where she taught for 25 years. Mrs. Beaullieu enjoyed reading, attending the Master’s Golf Tournament in Augusta with her late husband and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia Darby (David); son Troy Dowling (Kelly); grandchildren Kevin Darby (Danielle), Joslyn Darby, Ethan Dowling (fiance Hopee), Evan Dowling (companion Makala), Luke Dowling and Laine Dowling; great-grandchildren Samantha Darby and Madeline Darby; brother Michael Mouhot (Sheryl); and nieces Christy Barras (Mark) and Tammy Myers (Lance).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. G.A. “Buddy” Beaullieu; and a twin brother Jules Mouhot.