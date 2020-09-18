A Celebration of Life for Jiovanni C. George, one month old, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Malcolm Barnes officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be private.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center.
Jiovanni leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Latangelia George of New Iberia; his father, Ricardo Malbreaux of Lafayette; siblings Jsay’kel George, Rod’nae Frilot, Rod’lia Frilot and Rodney Frilot Jr., all of New Iberia; maternal grandparents Mazilda Alexis and Weston George; maternal great grandparents Floyd and Ida Arceneaux and Weston and Bessie Mitchell; maternal great grandmother Mazilda Blanchard; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Latasha Malbrough and Ricardo Glover.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.