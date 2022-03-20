COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Jimmy Louis Romero, 74, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau. He passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Monday, and continue from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Jimmy Louis Romero was born in Milton on September 3, 1947, to the late Dalton Joseph and Therese Bourque Romero.
He was a 1965 graduate of Erath High School. He owned and operated Jim’s Kountry Pies, was a school bus driver for Iberia Parish Schools, a truck driver for Trappey’s and a talented carpenter. His hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening, watching documentaries, farming and raising livestock. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Romero is survived by a daughter Courtney Romero (Mary Gelis) of Slidell; two sons, Steven J. Romero (Toni G. Romero) of Houston and Ryan J. Romero; two granddaughters, Mia Clare and Ella Adora Romero; two sisters, Judy Romero Bergeron (Jimmy Bergeron) of Las Vegas and Jessica Romero of Youngsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Romero Robicheaux and Jeannie Romero Theriot.
Pallbearers will be Steven Romero, Ryan Romero, Rodrick Babineaux, Colllin Robicheaux, Jason Theriot and Clarence P. Babineaux.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home and Lamm Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
