A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Jimmy L. Dupuy, 75, who passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, with military honors by the Iberia Honor Guard. Msgr. Keith DeRouen will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dupuy was born on September 29, 1945, to the late Joseph Dupuy and Maurice Chisom Hale. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marines and was retired from Shell Oil and The Wood Group. Mr. Dupuy enjoyed fishing, playing cards and pool and hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his two sons, Jimmy (Sarah) Dupuy II of Youngsville and Christopher (Susan) Dupuy, DVM of New Iberia; daughter Nicole Dupuy of New Iberia; brother Stephen Dupuy of Pierre Part; godchild Deborah Landry of Houston, Texas; and seven grandchildren, Gage Dupuy, Keith Dupuy, Thomas Dupuy, Anne Dupuy, Mary Dupuy, Maci Dupuy, Elliette Dupuy and Everett Dupuy arriving in May.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dupuy; mother, Maurice Chisom Hale; wife, Shirley B Dupuy; stepfather, O.B. Hale; and a sister Sandra Ann D Betts.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dupuy II, Christopher Dupuy, DVM, Gage Dupuy, Keith Dupuy and Thomas Dupuy.
