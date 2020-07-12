DELCAMBRE — Funeral services will be celebrated for Jimmie Joseph Dupre Sr., age 77, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Houma and resident of Erath, Mr. Dupre passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Dupre loved spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was an excellent fisherman and was a well-known shrimper for 63 years. His wife, Anna, worked alongside of him on the boat they built together, “T-TURBO.” He was one of the first to sign up in the Delcambre Direct Seafood Program where he was always willing to do interviews and videos. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna Hargrave Dupre of Erath; four daughters, Cathy Conner of Youngsville, Connie Mire of Erath, Cheryl Salas and husband Pedro of Delcambre and Carin LeMaire and husband Edward of Erath; one son, Jimmie Dupre Jr. and wife Kristy of Delcambre; two brothers, Johnny Dupre and wife Clara of Delcambre and Rickey Dupre and wife Michelle of Delcambre; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Evans and Hazel Terrebonne Dupre; an infant daughter ;and his godchild Deborah Dupre LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Arceneaux, Matthew Arceneaux, Kyle Bourque, Chris Smith, Edward LeMaire and Jason Arceneaux.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.