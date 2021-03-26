Jesse J. Engleton Sr.

A celebration of life for Jesse H. Engleton Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Masks will be required.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the commencement of the celebration at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Jesse will be interred at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, in Jeanerette.
Jesse H. Engleton Sr. was born on August 18, 1944, to the union of James Engleton Sr. and Rose Green Engleton in Berwick. Jesse departed this life and entered his eternal rest in glory on March 20, 2021, after a great fight with faith.
Memories of Jesse Engleton Sr., a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of thirty-eight years, Cornelia Engleton of Jeanerette; ten children, Jesse (JJ) Engleton Jr. of Berwick, Jessica (Reginald) Daniels of Morgan City, Elizabeth Morgel of Houma, Jesse Damon Engleton, Latasha (Charles Pool) Alfred, Robert Parker and Wayne Foster, all of Jeanerette, Patricia Byers of Houston and Margaret Powell and Andrew Byers, both of Berwick; two brothers, Robert (Josie) Engleton of Berwick and Roger (Glenda) Engleton of Killeen, Texas; mother-in-law Mary (George) Pierce of Jeanerette; ten brothers-in-law, Robert Kennedy of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jack Baldwin Jr. of Los Angeles, Jerry Baldwin of Ghana,West Africa, Joseph Alfred, Raymond Burney, Matthew Baldwin Sr., Robert Lewis, Lonnie Joseph, Donovan Lewis and Cortez Lewis, all of Jeanerette, Barren Dean of Lafayette and Andre Derouen of St. Martinville; four sisters-in-law, Rosa Gray of Houston, Annie (Johnell Jr.) Lewis and Juanita (Anderson Jr.) Clay of New Iberia and Hilda Baldwin of Houston; twenty-three grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; five godchildren Amanda Lemon and Telpherlyn McNeal of New Iberia, Regina Griffin of Berwick, Latoya Gassery of Houma and Jason Hines of Houston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose Engleton Sr.; four children Christine Engleton, Mamie Byers, Brenda Dugas and Charles Halls; six brothers Richard Jones, Dewey Engleton, Hebert Engleton, James Engleton Jr., Joseph Engleton and Albert Engleton; and three great- grandchildren Zyri Alfred, Harmony Alfred and Jaylin Engleton.
Final arrangements have been entrusted by MK Dixon Funeral Home, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.