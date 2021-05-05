Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Jerry Beard, 72, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Iberia Parish Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Beard was a native of Dallas, Texas, and resident of New Iberia. He passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence after months of heart complications.
Mr. Beard worked as a Production Technician in the oilfield for Texaco and retiring with Exxon after 40 years of service.
Jerry served as a member of the Army National Guard 256th Infantry in New Iberia for 13 years. He was an instructor with JJHEC where he enjoyed educating young people on gun safety. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting, a love that he passed on to his grandchildren.
When not outdoors, he could be found reading, watching John Wayne Westerns and playing the guitar. He was an excellent caregiver to his mother, Ruby Sharp. They loved spending afternoon together watching Wheel of Fortune.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Ruby Dell Sharp of New Iberia; three daughters, Nikol Romero and husband Sonny, AND Trisha Beard, all of New Iberia and Robin McCants and husband Kevin of Baton Rouge; two sons, Jason Petty of Lafayette and Chuck Wise and wife Kitty of New Mexico; three brothers, Bobby Beard Sr. of Jeanerette, Harold Beard and wife Teri of Moss Bluff and Leonard Sharp and wife Cathy of Toledo Bend; sixteen grandchildren, Chasity Burke, Chelsea Romero, Lacey Suire, Christopher Mier, Tristan Beard, Trintan “Bubba” Beard, Tierany Beard, Ashley Petty, Jacie Petty, Kamryn Petty, Niki Hollands, Maggie McCants Chauvin, Randall McCants, Felicia Maxey, Caitlyn Wise and Taylor Wise; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Sharp; his grandmother, Lillie Pence Watkins; brother Woodard Earl Beard; two sisters, Ruby Anell Beard and Pamela Hulin; grandson Terrell “T.K.” Wise; great-grandson Landyn Sage Burke; two nieces, Erica Hulin and Angela Hulin; and his son-in-law, Jonathon Sykes.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Romero, Jason Petty, Trintan “Bubba” Beard, Tristan Beard, Joshua Mayer and Lorenzo White.
Lawrence Albert, Tierany Beard, Chris Patin, Randy Foco, Steve Johnson, Wesley Arnold and Curt LeBlanc will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Ellure Home Health and Bridgeway Hospice for all of the care given in their time of need.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to American Heart Association, Southeast Affiliate, P.O.Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410.
