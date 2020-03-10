Funeral services will be conducted for Jerry Jerome Landry on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Pastor Stephen Delino officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Jerry Jerome Landry, age 62, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:26 p.m. due to a brief cancer illness. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home.
Family requested visitation to be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jerry J. Landry was born on May 13, 1957, to Harry and Rita Dugas Landry.
Jerry worked as a welder for 30 plus years and then retired. He spent his free time riding dirt bikes and road bikes; he loved to travel and spend time with is grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Susan Suire Landry; sons Clint and Jason Landry; daughter Kelli and her husband Max Belaire; three grandchildren, Shaynie Landry, Caden and Mallory Belaire; brothers and sisters Rodney Landry, Becky and her husband Mark Pye, Harry Jr. Landry and his wife Debra and Harriet and her husband Dean Broussard; and many nieces and nephews as well as extended family.
Serving as Pallbearers are Jason Landry, Max Belaire, Mark Pye, Dean Broussard, Patrick LeBiche, Harry Landry Jr., Whitney LeBiche, Calvin Snoddy, Kevin LeBiche and Clint Landry.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Francis Landry and Rita Dugas Landry.
The Landry family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you of gratitude for all the love and care the members of Heart of Hospice they had express to Jerry and the family during his time of need.
