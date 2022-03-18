Funeral services will be conducted for Jerome J. Mouton, 51, at noon on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. David Jones officiating. Interment will be private.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Jerome James Mouton was born on December 31, 1970, to the union of the late Wesley Morris Mouton and Ida Deal Mouton. He transitioned from his earthly life at 9:49 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge.
Jerome was always adamant about furthering his education and continued to always strive for excellence. He graduated from New Iberia Senior High with his diploma in 1988. Shortly after high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps as a marksman where he served his country until 1992. After completing his service to the United States, he attended Lafayette Regional Technical Institute studying electrical engineering. He continued school and graduated in 1993 with a diploma as an electrician technician.
Jerome worked for many companies using his diploma and skills. He worked for various companies such as PHI & CRS until he ultimately became self-employed as a business owner. As the owner, operator and CEO of ILAT LLC, specializing in computer informatics, he ran a successful business.
He was a loving father that enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children. He was an attentive and caring uncle. Jerome will be greatly missed by all who adored him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his long-term companion of 25 years Rachel Alexander of Breaux Bridge; two sons, Jackson Alexander of Baton Rouge and Wesley Mouton of Breaux Bridge; one daughter, Havland Alexander of Breaux Bridge; one granddaughter, Zyion Alexander of Lafayette; his mother Ida Deal Mouton of New Iberia; one brother, Gregorie Mouton of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Venessa Mouton Sholes (Edward) of Lafayette and Lynda Monique Mouton of New Iberia; paternal grandmother Ethel W. Mouton of New Orleans; three nieces, Chasity Mouton (Keiasha) of Carencro (whom which he played a major role in her nurturing and upbringing), LaDaja Allen of Memphis, Tennessee and Jalayna Mouton of New Iberia; two nephews, Reginald Frank of Clarksville, Tennessee and Theotis Jackson Jr. of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He now joins in eternal glory his father Wesley Morris Mouton; paternal grandfather Renold Mouton; and maternal grandparents Alex Deal and Ida B. Deal.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuenralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-369-3638.