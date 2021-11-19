Jermaine J. Gardner Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Jermaine J. “Pop” Gardner Sr., 43, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., celebrants. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.
Jermaine Gardner Sr. was born August 3, 1978, to the late Hayward Michael Green and Connie Gardner. He transitioned from earthly life to eternal reward on November 10, 2021.
Jermaine, affectionately known as “Pop” to his family and friends, was baptized and made his sacraments at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. Through adversities and challenges in his life, he was a young man of great faith and wisdom that gave so much love to his four children, family and his pet Kast. He enjoyed basketball, barbecuing, fishing and shooting pool.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his mother, Connie Gardner of New Iberia; his children, Jermaine Joseph Gardner Jr., Jerquan Gardner, Jemiah Gardner, JerJuan Gardner, Lamarson Benoit and Markaisha Keal, all of New Iberia; his companion Brandy Benoit of New Iberia; four brothers, LaDarren Gardner, Michael Green (Stardashia), Christopher Green (Madreika) and Nolan Davis, all of New Iberia; one sister, Tamika Brown of Houston, Texas; maternal grandmother Rita Wilson (Otis Deal Sr.) of New Iberia; godmother Peggy Ann Paul of New Iberia; special friend JeJuana Loston; and a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who know earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
He joins in glory his father Hayward Michael Green; maternal grandfather Herbert Gardner; paternal grandparents James Green and Lovelta Roy Polite; maternal great-grandparents Willie and Marjorie Wilson; his great-uncle Johnny G. Gardner; and great-aunts Annie Mae Gardner, Lillie Mae Gardner and Shirley Gardner Johnson
Serving as active pallbearers are Quincy Gardner, Travis Lewis, Dedrick Allen, Adlai Lewis Jr., Lamar Wilson and Christopher Howard.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-369-3638.