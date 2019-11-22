The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures he gives me repose. Besides restful waters he leads me; he refreshes my soul. (Psalm 23)
LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Jerline Antoine, 80, the former Jerline Hill at noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Onuegbe, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native of Patoutville and resident of Loreauville, she passed at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence in Loreauville, surrounded by her family.
Jerline Hill Antoine accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Patoutville. Later in life, she became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville and is a former member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxililary Court No. 195 and the Silver Nite Social Club. Her tenure of employment included: LaSalette Memorial Hospital in Loreauville, Dauterive Hospital in New Iberia, Jeanerette Mills in Jeanerette and Casa Creole Restaurant in Loreauville.
A legacy of love is remembered by her husband of 62 years of marriage, Moise Antoine; her children Moses “Truck” Antoine, Leonard “Crip” Antoine (Tana Levine) of Loreauville, Mona Louise Antoine Senegal (Craig) of Lafayette, Paul Norman Antoine (Kathy) of Loreauville, Jermaine Antoine Sr. (LaToya Simon) of Lafayette; and an adopted grandson, Jermaine Antoine Jr. (Breion Hill) of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Allen and Shirley Joseph, both of New Iberia; four brothers, Edward Hill (Samantha), Roland Hill (Sherry), Floyd Hill (Carolyn) and Albert Hill (Mazel), all of New Iberia; in-laws Nolan and Ida Antoine, Willie and Vanessa Zepherin, Ronald and Yolanda Green, Karl Antoine and Dorothy Belle Honore, all of Loreauville, Odessa Broussard of Houston, Texas, and Joan Millerson Antoine of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends will also miss Jerline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Issac and Orelia Hill; one brother, Issac Hill Jr.; one sister, Josephine Clay; paternal grandparents, Henry and Martha Hill; maternal grandparents, David and Mary B. Elzia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Magna Antoine.
Active Pallbearers are Dustin Anthony, Kaleb Antoine, Michael Antoine, Cody Anthony, Garrett Thomas, Josh Boutte and Willie Zepherin Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Moses Antoine, Leonard Antoine, Jermaine Antoine Sr., Jermaine Antoine Jr., Paul Norman Antoine, Edward Hill, Roland Hill, Floyd Hill, Albert Hill, Ja’Qualen Antoine, Malcolm Delcambre, Randy Zeno, Charles Francois, Nolan Antoine, Karl Antoine, Ronald Green, Willie Zepherin Sr., Elton Davis, Kenneth Delcambre, grandsons and nephews of Jerline.
Special thanks to the individuals who went the extra mile assisting to care for Jerline during her illness. The family appreciate with gratitude: Fr. Barry Crochet, Fr. Paul Onuegbe, Fr. Godwin Nzeh, Deacon Roland Jeanlouis, Vanessa Zepherin, Kelly Anthony Knatt, LaToya Simon, Jermainia Antoine, Breion Hill, Dr. Gerard Sigue, Dr. Georgios Constantinos, Dr. Kimberly Smith-Dauterive, Dr. Robert Louis, Mrs. Kayla Sonnier, DCI Kidney Center, Bridgeway Hospice Care and Lafayette General Hospital (5th & 9th floor, 8 West, ICU) staff.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
