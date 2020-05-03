A memorial service will be held at a later date for Jeremy Jorge Comeaux, 32. A native of New Iberia and resident of New Orleans, Jeremy passed away on March 21, 2020, at his residence in New Orleans.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 2010 until 2013. Jeremy enjoyed traveling and thoroughly enjoyed this trip to Honduras where he explored his roots. Jeremy love to explore, be outdoors, enjoying nature and he loved seeing where the unknown would take him; that is what he lived for. His explorative nature took him to New Orleans which he called home for three years. He loved walking throughout the French Quarter, Mardi Gras, meeting people from all over the world and the New Orleans Vibe. He was outgoing, kind, friendly and loved the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Loretta Comeaux of New Iberia; brothers Adrien Casco of New Iberia and Daniel Casco of New Iberia; aunts and uncles, Franklin Aguilar Casco and wife Maria del Socorro Aguilar of Honduras, Rina Fino Hernandez and husband Fernando of New Iberia, Jose Luis Fino and wife Paola of Baton Rouge, Victor Fino Jr. and wife Pamela of Parks, Rachel Comeaux of New Iberia, Christopher Comeaux of New Iberia and Dean Comeaux Jr. and wife Kimberly of New Iberia; grandfather Dean Comeaux Sr.; cousins Sheena Phommala, Cassandra Dorer, Shmia Barnes, Cole Comeaux, Earline Hernandez, Jina Hernandez, Joseph Fino, Josh Fino, Jeanine Fino, Gabriel Fino and Victoria Fino.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jorge Alberto Casco; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Comeaux; and paternal grandparents, Victor Manuel Fino Sr. and Estella Casco.
