Jeremy Jean Batiste

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Jeremy Herod Jean Batiste, 37, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Minister Dwayne Hypolite, officiating.
Interment will be at a later date in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at Noon until the time of the service.
A resident of Houston, he passed at 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, Texas.
Jeremy was the son of the late, Sandra A. Lee and the late, Essau Vitto.
“Teek” as he was affectionately known, leaves to cherish his memory, his two daughters, Jakorrie and Kennedy Jean Batiste; one son, Kaidin Jean Batiste; four sisters, Jermell Jean Batiste, Javonne Jean Batiste, Ravin Jean Batiste all of Houston, Texas and Quintanella Callen of Atlanta, Georgia; three brothers, Rodney Roy of Houston, Texas, Michael and Kevin Vitto of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.