Jeremiah J. Clay

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Jeremiah Joqone Clay, 15, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Elijah Merritte Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at the funeral home on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He was an eighth grade student at Iberia Middle School in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Winshawnda Shantelle Clay (Jerry Narcisse Jr.) of New Iberia; his father, Daniel Joseph Washington Jr. of Carencro; two sisters, J’Lacia Beverly of New Iberia and Jamara Washington of Lafayette; two brothers, Jermerious Clay and Josiyia Clay of New Iberia; maternal grandparents, Beverly Ann Clay of Jeanerette and Winston Shields (Rose) of Baldwin; paternal grandparents, Daniel Washington Sr., Lee R. and Prunella Savoy all of Carencro; maternal aunts, Rhonda Clay and Chagney both of New Iberia; maternal uncles, Ronald Clay of New Iberia, Everette Hawk Jr. of Baldwin and Mario Collins of Franklin; paternal aunts, Nicole Washington and Saria Washington; paternal uncle, Curley Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jacobie Jones; and his maternal great-grandparents, Adam and Georgia Sparrow Clay.
Active Pallbearers are Jaylon Charles, Samji Clay, Devin Prejean, Da’Vonta Williams, Jerrion Sereal and Curley Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald Clay, Kimmy Dauntain, Clarence Jones, Bryston Spain, Alfred Washington, Brandon Spain, Brendon Morton, Everette Hawk Jr. and Mario Collins.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.