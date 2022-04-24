Funeral services will be held for Jenny Robicheaux Hulin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Pastor Gabe Smith from Our Savior’s Church will officiate. Jenny will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The funeral home will reopen at 8 am until service time on Monday.
Jenny was born on May 29, 1951, in St. Martinville to the late Elfidge Joseph and Grace Chataignier Robicheaux. She passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence at the age of 70.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who never had bad words to say about anyone. To know her was to love her.
Jenny was employed at Bruce Foods for more than 30 years and was able to fill a lifelong passion to work for Iberia Parish School Board as an aide on a special needs bus.
She loved spending time with her family and her great-granddaughter was her world and all she talked about. She will be missed by so many, but we know she is home now. Jenny’s love for God was admirable and a constant reminder to family and friends of her faith.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Jessie James Hulin; one daughter, Tessie Hulin Narulski and husband Niki Ray Narulski; three grandchildren, Toby James Hulin, Cassie Lyn Narulski and Callie Nicole Narulski; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Sandoz; one brother, Curtis Robicheaux; and four sisters, Hedy Estillette, Debby Usey, Tammy Berard and husband Dwayne and Jane Martin and husband Greg.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Corey James Hulin; two brothers, Michael Robicheaux and Mark Robicheaux; and two sisters, Rona Lilley and Audrey Rivette.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dwayne Berard, Kirk Robicheaux, Kasey Robicheaux, Naray Hulin, Ray Hulin, Niki Narulski and Gregory Martin.