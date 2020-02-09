Jennifer Pater Parenteau

After a long, five year battle with cancer, Jennifer Yvonne Pater Parenteau died on February 1, 2020, at her home in San Diego, California, at the age of 43.
She leaves behind her loving husband, David Parenteau; and her precious nine year old son, Caleb Cole.
Jennifer was born on September 24, 1976, in New Iberia to mother Deanna Watterson and father James “Jim” Pater, who predeceased her on March 14, 2017.
Shortly after graduating from New Iberia Senior High, she attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and started her life as a graphic designer. She then lived a short time in Tacoma, Washington, attending an art school, while beginning a relationship with her future husband David. As David lived in San Diego, she moved to be with him until life took them in different directions for a few years. Jen then met Chris Cole and brought the light of everyone’s life into this world by giving birth to Caleb Cole in 2010. Since Jen and David remained best of friends during those years, they reunited and were married in 2015. She changed her career to become a medical assistant, where she worked for Kaiser Permanente Medical Center; OB-GYN. It was here that she found her true calling and found a large work family who loved her compassion, kindness and determination.
Jen was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. From that time on, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months. She was loved by so many, her passing leaves a hole in all of our hearts.
Jennifer is survived by her husband and son and her mother; also her in-laws Terri Parenteau and Ken Passolt and David A. Parenteau Sr.; brother and sister-n-law Eric and Jacqueline Parenteau; maternal aunts and uncle, Debra and Jessie Owens, Rita and Joey Pellerin, Donna Watterson, Patricia Watterson and Rocky and Marty Watterson; paternal aunts and uncles, Brenda and Johnny Broussard, Deborah “Nanny” and Randall Broussard, Jerry and Cheryl Pater and Marc and Sharon Pater; godchildren Raegan Gaspard, Jett Vidrine and baby girl Vidrine (Due in April).
She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Ted and Irene Pater; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Helen Watterson; and uncle Jimmy Watterson.
On February 3, 2020, a candlelight vigil was held in her memory on the grounds of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, with flowers, candles and many warm tributes to Jennifer. Her family thanks them immensely for this great dedication.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date in San Diego, California, on the Pacific Beach, one of her absolute favorite places to be.