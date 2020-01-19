Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 for Jennifer Marks, 48, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Acadian Funeral Home. Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Burial will be held at a later day at Holy Family Cemetery.
Jennifer was born on April 7, 1971, in New Iberia and passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 4:37 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, family, friends and enjoying life.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Marks Sr. of New Iberia; four children, Virginia Miles and husband Brendan of New Iberia, Ronald J. Marks Jr and wife Kaitlyn of Broussard, Charlene Marks and Zachary Marks both of New Iberia; her father, James Wilson and wife Lorraine of Loreauville; one sister, Pamela Romero and husband Ricardo; four grandchildren Evangeline, Reyen, and Brendan R. Miles and Madison Marks; along with a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva LaGrange Wilson; her godchild, Brittany Romero; maternal grandparents, Oswald and Louise LaGrange; paternal grandparents, Hal Wilson and Virginia Palestina Wilson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eve Marks and Celina Marks.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162, is in charge of arrangements.