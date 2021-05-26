A Mass of Christian burial was held for Jennifer Kelly Broussard, 49, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry as the Celebrant. Interment followed at Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation was held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resumed on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary was prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 7 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jennifer passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her parent’s home surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with brain cancer. Jennifer enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved music, spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Jennifer loved summertime. She enjoyed being outdoors and in the sun. Jennifer could light up any room she walked into. She was funny, energetic, had a beautiful smile and was always the life of the party. She was strong and a fighter, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Broussard Sr. of New Iberia; her children, Taylor Lancon of New Iberia and Carmin Lancon of Franklin; parents, Karl and Jeannine Kelly of New Iberia; sister Brandi Kelly of New Iberia; nieces Harlee Kelly of Franklin, Irelynn Kelly and Stefanee Soirez, both of New Iberia; nephew Kameron Kelly of New Iberia; grandchildren J.J. Blanchard, Koltyn Naquin and Taiden Blanchard; great-niece Alayna Claire Pichoff; great-nephews R.J. Hopes and Janson Pontiff, and her four-legged companions Teddy and Lil’ Bit.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kristopher “Kris” René Kelly.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Richard Broussard Sr., Keith Vallone, Gabe Naquin, Kameron Kelly, Justin Pichoff, Brandon Bergeron, Charles Kelly and Miles Martin.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, her mother and primary care giver, Jeannine Kelly, for all the care, love and support given to Jennifer.
