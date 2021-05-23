Jennifer Hurst

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Jennifer Lumissa D’ene Hurst, 18, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery for all attendees.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Lafayette, she transitioned at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Jennifer was a 2020 graduate of Northside High School in Lafayette and was attending Louisiana College in Pineville. She was employed at Circle K and Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, JoeAnn Marie Hurst of Lafayette; one brother, Tre’Michael Wayne Hurst Sr. (Edele James) of Lafayette; one sister, Tre’Jour J’ene Hurst of Lafayette; one nephew, Tre’Michael Wayne Hurst Jr.; four nieces, Iriel N. Hurst, Tre’Monie M. Hurst, Tre’Lynn H. Hurst and Nyree A. Hurst; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lumas Cobb Jr.; maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Hurst Merritte and her paternal grandparents, Lumas Cobb Sr. and Usebee Calais Cobb.
Active pallbearers are Ryan Wilson, Marquez Hurst, Derrick Hurst, Ronnie Hurst Sr., Ronnie Hurst Jr. and Elwin Hurst Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Jacoby Shelvin, Brison Sam, Marquiese Griffin, Trevaylin Marbreaux, Elwin Hurst Sr. and Charles Fontenot Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.