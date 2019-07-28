RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Jenna Jay Harvison, 89, who passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Lafayette.
Interment will be private.
Rev. James Nguyen will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, and will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
A native of Texas and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Jenna Jay Harvison was born on October 23, 1929, to the late Claude Paul Jay and Pearl Icy Jane Pace Jay. She was a retired registered nurse, and was a member of the VFW Post #1982 Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Harvison loved her dog, Bobby, was an avid reader of all genres, and enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Harvison is survived by daughters Teresa Latiolais and husband James of New Iberia, Sara Haston and husband Richard of Pikeville, Tennessee, and Melissa Latiolais and husband Brady of New Iberia; sisters Berta Molinets and husband Frank of Weatherford, Texas, and Clara McBane of Portland, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, Tina Latiolais, Carmita Lynn Latiolais, James P. Latiolais Jr. and Robert Hason, all of New Iberia, Tanya Lea and Richard Haston of Tennessee, Elizabeth Guilbeau of Youngsville, Tylee Harvison of New Iberia, Steven Schuler of North Dakota and Lyhanna Schuler of Texas; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Harvison; sister Elizabeth Cortelyou; brothers Clayton Jay, Gerald Jay, Rufus Marin Jay, and Claude Paul Jay; and brother-in-law Jack McBane.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Sheldon, Scotty Latiolais, Seth Derouen, Tylee Harvison, Robert Haston, Bobby Cortelyou, Victor Castagnoli and Frank Molinets.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331 is in charge of arrangements.