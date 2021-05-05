Funeral services will be conducted for Jeffrey Paul Delcambre Jr., 84, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Fr. Arokia Doss Palthasar will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery where Mr. Delcambre will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife. The Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native of Jefferson Island and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Delcambre passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Born on April 26, 1937, to the late Jeffrey “Jeff” Delcambre Sr. and Eugenie “Jean” Fitch Delcambre, Jeffrey was an only child. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces and was honorably discharged. After his military service, Jeffrey began a trade as a plumber and worked for many years as the plumbing inspector for the City of New Iberia. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved tending to his cattle. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all, Jeffrey will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his three children, Micheal “Mike” Delcambre and wife Connie of New Iberia, Karen Derouen and companion Glenn Verret of Bayou Jack and Chad Delcambre and companion Carla Lott of Lafayette; five grandsons, Scott Guillotte of Crowley, Brian Delcambre and wife Emili of New Iberia, Chris Delcambre and companion Tonia Smith of Lafayette, Shane Delcambre of New Iberia and Derek Derouen of Lydia; two granddaughters, Madelyn and Camille Delcambre of Lafayette; great-granddaughters Ashley Guillotte, Autumn Campbell, Andrea Guillotte, Faithlynn Derouen, Gracelyn McCormick and Allie Delcambre; and great-grandsons Dyllon Delcambre, Hudson Derouen, Blake Guillotte and Andrew Delcambre.
He WAS preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Etie Delcambre; and parents, Jeffrey “Jeff” Delcambre Sr. and Eugenie “Jean” Fitch Delcambre.
Pallbearers will be Scott Guillotte, Brian, Chris and Shane Delcambre, Derek Derouen and William Hebert.
Honorary pallbearer will be Calvin Segura.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.