Jed Rodrigue

A Memorial Mass will be held for Jed Rayner Rodrigue, 60, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant for the service. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum where he will be laid to rest with his father.
Jed was born on April 18, 1961, in Lafayette to the late Ralph Rodrigue and Mary Jane Goeffroy Rodrigue. He passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Jed had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He was an excellent handyman and was always available to help his family with projects.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Jed is survived by one daughter, Ashley Morgan and husband Jason of Morgan City; his mother Mary Jane Geoffroy Rodrigue; three sisters, Lori R. LeBlanc and husband Ricky of Coteau, Jan R. LeBlanc and husband Carl of Youngsville and Patti R. Larson of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Guy Rodrigue of Lafayette, Hal Rodrigue and Van Rodrigue, both of New Iberia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Pierre Rodrigue; nephew Shadd Rayner LeBlanc; sister-in-law Pamela Butcher Rodrigue; maternal grandparents, Witness and Edia Dubois Geoffroy and his paternal grandparents, Simon and Pamela Landry Rodrigue.