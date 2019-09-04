Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jeannie McDonald, 82, who passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Rev. Paul will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday at Noon until 2 p.m.
A lifelong area resident, Jeannie was born in Weeks Island, on January 14, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of New Iberia High School and worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell. Jeannie was an amazing person; truly an inspiration to everyone she met. She had a passion for writing poetry, many finding peace through her words. She was an angel on earth and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by sons Michael McDonald and wife Joan of Arlington, Texas, and Neal McDonald of New Iberia; daughter Cheryl McDonald DeRouen of Tallahassee, Florida; brother Johnny Schexnayder and wife Joyce of New Iberia; grandchildren Stephen DeRouen, Michele Rauschenberg and spouse Casey, Matthew Striano, Andrew McDonald, Patrick McDonald and Gracie Striano; and great-grandchildren Mika, Dream Faye, Leanna and Matthew Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. McDonald; parents, Esther and Daniel Doty; and siblings Peter Benson and Barbara LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Seaux, Coty James Landry, Matthew Striano, Richard Benson, Casey Rauschenberg and Wyatt LeBlanc.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.