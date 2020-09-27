On Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, Jeanne Rita Whitney (Harper) Broussard passed away peacefully, in Pearl, Mississippi, at the age of 96, just a few days shy of celebrating her 97th birthday.
Jeanne’s journey through life began in Houma, where she was born on September 28, 1923, to Hayes Whitney and Maude Bergeron Whitney. As a strong, determined and independent woman, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served our country during WWII. Jeanne settled in New Iberia, she worked at a physician’s office for many years. After retiring, she became a childcare worker; families and children she cared for became part of her extended family. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed attending Mass. The joys of cooking and baking for others, gardening and spending time with family and friends were the highlights of her life. Upon the birth of her first grandchild, her favorite name became “Granny!” During her final seven years she resided in Mississippi, but New Iberia was always her “home.”
She is survived by her two sons, John Thompson (Diane) of Wimberley, Texas, and Daniel “Danny” Harper of Cedaredge, Colorado; grandchildren Neeley Harper Berry (Mark) of Pensacola, Florida, Brandi Harper Williams (Jeff) of Pearl, Mississippi, Tory Thompson (Hannah) of Austin, Texas; and great-grandchildren Derrick Berry, Hayden Berry, Kristin Thompson and Tyler Thompson.
She is also survived by her sister Delores “Doty” (George) Schwartz; half-sisters Catherine (Eugene) Theriot, Margaret (Malcolm) Granberry, Judy Guidroz, Rose (Bill) Long, Anne Gueniot and Anita “Nita” (Michael) Kelpsch; sister-in-law Rosie Whitney; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hayes J. Whitney Sr.; mother, Maude Bergeron Whitney; step-mothers, Mae Whitney and Judith Whitney; brothers Hayes J. Whitney Jr., James “Jimmy” Whitney Sr. and Louis P. Whitney; half-brother Milton “Bud” Whitney; sisters Bessie (James) Waguespack, Virginia “Tootie” Defelice (Albert) LeMaire, Mae (Vincent) Saia, Evelyn (James) Pike and half-sisters Barbara (John) Davis and Roberta Harris.
As someone who has touched so many hearts along her journey, Jeanne will be greatly missed but always remembered for her quick wit, zest for life and her great love for family and friends.
“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.”