LOREAUVILLE — A memorial mass celebrating the life of Jeanne Oubre Diamond, 82, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Funeral services were held for Jeanne in her home town of Cleveland Heights and she was laid to rest in Lake View Cemetery November 11, 2020.
Jeanne was born to the late Charles and Antoinette Pitre Oubre in Loreauville and passed away November 5, 2020, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
She was a 1955 graduate and valedictorian of Loreauville High School. After graduating high school, she studied nursing at Hotel Dieu in New Orleans. Jeanne has been a proud Cleveland Heights resident for 56 years and had been very active in advocacy, policy and service organizations in both founding and leadership roles. Her dedication to friends and family was her hallmark and will be an enduring legacy. She was an enthusiastic and generous supporter of education and the arts in the greater Cleveland area.
Beloved wife of Kenneth Diamond; dearest mother of Mary Kay Collings (husband, Doug), Barry Arbreton, Craig Martin (wife, Mary) and Colleen Zettler (husband, Omar); proud grandmother of eight grandchildren; dear sister of Earl Oubre (Janet), Richard Oubre (Shirley), Lynward Oubre (Lynette), Carrol Michael Oubre (Jeannie), Sylvia Roy (Artie), Cynthia Russo (Charles) and Mercedes LaDouceur.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Albert Oubre and Claude Oubre; and her sister Charlene Dayton.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia in charge of the local arrangements.