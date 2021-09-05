Jeanette Viator

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in New Iberia for Jeanette Dore Viator, 89, who passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Lafayette.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A lifelong resident of Coteau, Mrs. Viator was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in New Iberia to the late John and Marie Rose Pellerin Dore. She was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, previously served as church secretary, and taught catechism. She enjoyed reading, quiet time, working puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan V. Smith of New Iberia; three sons, Kerry Viator (Lizabeth) of Parks, Karl Viator (Debbie) of New Iberia and Randy L. Viator (Sandra) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Kerri Zeringue (Cory), Dustin Viator (Christine), Misti Dyson Turner (Teddy), Jacob Viator (Laura), Jessica Viator Blanchard (John), Marcus Smith, Dylan James Viator and Kacie Viator (fiancé, Kristi Romero); eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey Zeringue, Lyndi Viator, Reece Poirier, Jordyn Turner, Ridge Turner, Reagan Blanchard, Addison Blanchard and Kinley Viator; and two sister-in-laws, Rita Dore of Coteau and Audrey Viator of St. Martinville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Abel J. Viator and five siblings, Rena Huval, Herman Dore, Eula Thibodeaux, Agnes Totten and Raymond Dore.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Viator, Cory Zeringue, Jacob Viator, Marcus Smith, Dylan Viator, John Michael Blanchard and Teddy Turner.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lynn Thibodeaux for his loving generosity and support.