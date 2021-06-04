Jeanette Johnson

A Rosary followed by funeral service will be held for Mrs. Jeanette Hebert Johnson, 89, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Deacon Patrick Burke to serve as the officiant. Graveside services will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Erath and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at a local nursing facility. Ms. Jeanette was a Docent with the Shadows on the Teche. She enjoyed history and volunteered as a tour guide at the Shadows for over 20 years. In her younger days, she enjoyed traveling, dancing and cooking.
She is survived by children Michael Mayers of New Iberia, Valerie Sudderth and husband Ted of Weatherford, Texas, and Melanie Berard and husband Jett of Loreauville; step-children Robin Anderson of Sacramento, California, Rachel Stanberry of Minden and Bami Carmane of Vidor, Texas; grandchildren Sasha Ahart and fiancé Cy Breaux of New Iberia, Kyle Mayers and fiancée Haley Chustz of Lafayette, Brooke Sudderth of Weatherford, Texas and Kamryn Mayers of Kenner; step-grandchildren Jeremy Johnson, Brian Haney, Brandon Johnson, Kristin Stanberry and Tyler Anderson; one brother, Dickie Hebert of Lafayette; and great-grandchildren Coleson Browning, Everett Mayers, Evan Mayers, Ethan Mayers and Kasen Mayers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Johnson Sr.; parents, Ewell and Florence LeBlanc Hebert and stepson Richard E. Johnson Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dickie Hebert, Michael Mayers, Jett Berard, Cy Breaux, Kyle Mayers and Kamryn Mayers. Honorary pallbearer will be Stuart Hebert and Spencer Hebert.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Shelia Jacquet, Indiana Jacquet, Jeanette Mitchell, Annette Coleman and Mahogany Charles for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Maison Teche Nursing Home and staff.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Johnson’s honor to the Shadows on the Teche,https://www.shadowsontheteche.org/support.
