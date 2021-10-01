Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 1, 2021 @ 1:13 am
Funeral services are pending for Jeanette Lynn Edwards, 54, a resident of Rayne, who died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
