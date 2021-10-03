Jeanette Crowson Kennedy, 89, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 18, 2021. Jeanette was born on Bayou Chene and moved to New Iberia as a young girl. She met her husband, Harry, and they traveled with the Air Force as they began building their family of four children. They eventually settled in Slidell and lived there for 37 years.
Jeanette and Harry lost their daughter Jodi in 1990 and made the selfless decision to raise their grandchildren Clay, Will and Dylan Harris at that time. It was in these years that Jeanette’s love of baseball shined as she watched her grandsons excel in SBBA league play, Slidell High School and then onto LSU. Jeanette spent countless hours cheering on baseball teams and even in her last months on earth, she made sure she could watch the little league World Series on TV.
Her love of sports, playing cards and that perfect after dinner dessert will forever be in our memories. Jeanette was the perfect matriarch of her family and her love for her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren was limitless. She will be greatly missed.
Jeanette is survived by her children Harry Kennedy Jr. and wife Jeanne Dubberly Kennedy, Karen Kennedy Griggs and husband John Griggs and Patty Kennedy Terrell and husband Ted Terrell; her sister Vivian Fowler and husband, Russell Fowler; her grandchildren Harry Kennedy III (Tiffany), Joshua Kennedy (Sharon), Ashley Ferrer (Simon), Clay Harris (Allison), Will Harris (Caroline), Kelli Endsley (John), Lacey Terrell and Dylan Harris (Carey); her great-grandchildren Jodi, Kaycie, Zaley, Lauren, Kiana, Joshua Jr. and Harry Kennedy IV, Anna Jean, Zoey, Jakson and Preston Endsley, Flynn and Hayes Ferrer, Jodi, Logan, Lily, Jack and soon to be born Aubree Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Benton Kennedy Sr.; her daughter Jodi Kennedy Harris; her parents, George William Crowson Sr. and Alma Larson Crowson; and her brother George William Crowson Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on October 9, 2021. The church is located at 9135 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
