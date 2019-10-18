Jeanene S. Landry

Jeanene Steele Landry, age 61, of New Iberia, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette, surrounded by family on October 16, 2019. She was born to the late James Steel and Theresa Bourque Steel on February 5, 1958.
Jeanene was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her sons Derick Landry and David (Brandie) Landry, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as MiMi to Madison, Rusty and Kael.
Jeanene is survived by one brother, James “Mitch” (Regina) Steele; two sisters, Nadine Steel and Terese (Blaine) Peltier. She was a loving and involved aunt and great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
She had a vivacious personality and loved to love people, that is what made her a great beautician for 40 plus years.
She loved animals of all kinds, especially her dogs. She was highly skilled in woodcrafting, gardening and enjoyed outings to the casino.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her father James Steel; her husband, Rusty Landry; grandparents, Edina’s and Effie Bourque; grandmother, Otha Steele.
Services will be held at Acadian Funeral Home in New Iberia on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Please visit online obituary for time of services.
To view guestbook go to www.acadianfuneralhome.net.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia, is in charge of arrangements, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162.