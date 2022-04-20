ERATH—Funeral services for Mr. Jean Wilmer LeBlanc, 87, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at David Funeral Chapel of Erath, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation will be held beginning at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Jean Wilmer LeBlanc died at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Camelot of Broussard. He was born January 19, 1935, to Avnear and Rosella Guidry.
He was a native of Wright community and a graduate of Gueydan High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was known for his love of having gatherings with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, going to the movies, eating out and watching westerns.
Mr. Leblanc Is survived by five children, Jimmy LeBlanc, Timothy (Timmy) LeBlanc and wife Mary, Wendell LeBlanc and wife Bobbie all from Henry, Rebecca (LeBlanc) Hardy of New Iberia and Rickey LeBlanc and wife Tyra of Meaux; the mother of his children Sandra Baudion LeBlanc; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; soon to be twenty great-grandchildren and her name will be River Jean Leblanc; four great-great-grandchildren; his brother Franklin LeBlanc of Washington; his sisters Hazel Migues, Mary Leblanc of Texas and Gloria Mae LeBlanc; and sister-in-law Jane LeBlanc wife of Howard LeBlanc.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Avnear and Rosella Guidry; his brothers Loveless LeBlanc, Milford LeBlanc, Paul Leblanc, Harold LeBlanc and Howard LeBlanc; sisters Arminie LeBlanc, Agnes Leblanc and Helen [LeBlanc] Hebert; an infant grandchild; and a son-in-law Gerald Hardy Sr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rickey LeBlanc II, Wendell LeBlanc II, Drevyn Romero , Troyce LeBlanc, Casey Hardy and Bennett Duhon.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Bryan Abshire and James LeBlanc.