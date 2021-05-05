Jean Gonsoulin Toepfer

LOREAUVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held for Jean Elizabeth Gonsoulin Toepfer, 79, of Lafayette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Barry Crochet to serve as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Loreauville on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass time, with a Rosary at 10 a.m.
She was born in Loreauville on September 13, 1941, to Vernon and Lillian Ransonet Gonsoulin. Jean was the oldest of six children. Mrs. Toepfer passed away at her home on April 14, 2021.
After graduating from Loreauville High School Jean attended Hotel Dieu Nursing School Class of 1964. She was an registered nurse for 45 years, as well as a Nephrology Nurse working at Hotel Dieu Hospital of New Orleans, Ochsner Hospital Jefferson and The Lafayette Kidney Center, where she was the Education Director.
She later received a BA degree in English from St. Elizabeth College. She was also a published author in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
Jean was the family historian, an avid reader, photographer, gardener and bird watcher. She was a loyal daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her daughter Marie Toepfer-Celestin of Harahan; grandson Michael Celestin (C.J.), daughter Cheryl Toepfer of Youngsville; grandsons Kyle Mayers and Connor Chambley; siblings Vernon William “Bill” Gonsoulin (Cheryl) of Lafayette, Perry Lee Gonsoulin-Moreau (Louis) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, James “Jim” Gonsoulin (Sandra) of Loreauville and Sheree Gonsoulin-Lavalais (Morgan) of New Iberia; four great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Toepfer; her parents, Vernon and Lillian Ransonet Gonsoulin; and one sister Claudette Gonsoulin-Burt.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jean’s name to Doctors without Borders, Catholic charities, your local SPCA or the Arthritis Foundation of America.
