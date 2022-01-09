A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Jean Ann Huval Castille, 66, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday, January 10, 2022, by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Jean Ann Castille passed away at 5:49 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, Jean Ann Castille was born on August 7, 1955, to Burt J. and Theresa Webb Huval. Jean was a graduate of Northside High School in 1973 and worked as a teacher’s Aide at St. Edwards School for 37 years. She loved working with all the children that ever went through St. Edwards School.
She has a passion for spreading joy to those she met in life’s journey. She was non-judgmental of others but offered guidance and love. She loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, dancing and family vacations.
She had a special place in her heart for her little rescue dog “Mr. Weenie” whom she loved dearly.
Jean Ann Castille is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raymond H. Castille Jr. of New Iberia; four children, Jennifer Lynn Stoute (Andrew) of Rayne, Jacqueline Ann Patton (Ron) of Grand Marais, Ryan Paul Castille (Roxanne) of New Iberia and Nellie Marie Castille (Brock Hall) of New Iberia; grandchildren Braleigh Castille Allen (Travis), Christopher Stoute, Rayna Stoute, Wesley Castille, Riley Castille and Caraghan Castille; sisters Earline Delhomme (Harold) and Debbie Huval (Randy); brothers Herbert Huval (Tina) and Tony Huval; sister-in-law Dee Huval; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Castille, Christopher Stoute, Wesley Castille, Brock Hall, Ron Patton and Andrew Stoute.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Gerald Broussard Sr, Herbert Huval, Harold Delhomme, Cole Huval, Travis Allen, Andrew Vincent, Alexa Vincent, John Vincent, Wade Vincent Jr. and Tony Huval.
Jean Ann was preceded in death by her parents Burt J. Sr. and Theresa Webb Huval; siblings Burt Huval Jr. and Thomas G. Huval; and in-laws Raymond H. Sr. and Eve Braquet Castille.
The family would like to thank NSI Hospice for the love and care they showed to Jean during her time of illness.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.