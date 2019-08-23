Funeral services will be conducted for Jaxon Chevalier on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Reis.
Interment will be at a later date.
The family requested visitation to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at noon.
Jaxon Chevalier, age 2, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.
Jaxon was born on November 5, 2016, to Luis and Gina Migues Chevalier, and was a native of New Iberia and lifelong resident.
Jaxon was often referred to as “Jaxon the Brave.” From birth Jaxon fought and overcame so many things no child should ever have to endure. He loved his brothers, his sister, his daddy and most of all his mommy and her voice. From the moment anyone saw him they loved him. Jaxon will forever be our “Jaxon the Brave.”
Jaxon is survived by his parents, Luis and Gina Rose Migues Chevalier; siblings Elijah Francis, Gage Chevalier and Rosemarie Chevalier; grandparents Stefan and Rita Migues; great-grandmother Mavely Migues; godparents Johnny and Raquel Migues; godmother Jammie Gibson; and aunt Dolly Migues.
Serving as Pallbearers are Johnny Migues, Tyler Sonnier, Sean Theriot and D.J. Rogers.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Elijah Francis and Gage Chevalier.
Jaxon was preceded in death by great-grandmother Iris Marie “Mamare” Porrier; and great-grandfather Reed “Pop” Migues.
His family would like to thank his doctors and nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Children’s Hospital for always taking such good care of Jaxon.
