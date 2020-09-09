On September 8, 2020 Jaunita Nalda Sanderson, loving wife and mother of five children went to be with the Lord. She was 93 years old.
Jaunita was born on May 13, 1927. in the Mount Belvieu, Texas area. She later moved to Morgan City, Louisiana and married Lloyd Richard Sanderson. They moved to New Iberia, Louisiana and raised their five children.
Jaunita had a passion for serving her Lord and Savior at the First Baptist Church of New Iberia as a teacher, G A Leader and attending visitation. She enjoyed fishing, walking, working in her yard and word games.
Jaunita was preceded in death by her father and mother Jack and Olive Wilson, her brother, Jack Wilson, Jr (wife Lou). and sister, Mary Lee Rock (husband Red) and her husband Lloyd Sanderson. She was survived by her five children Darin, Danny, Jack, Judy, and Linda and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a grave side Funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 402 W. Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, Louisiana 70560 at 2:30 September 10, 2020. The services will be officiated by Pastor Ed Downs.