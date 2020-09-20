A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jason Paul Mooney, 49, who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of New Iberia, Jason was born on January 11, 1971, and was a 1989 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and then proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Dwight Eisenhower. Jason was a talented graphic designer and was a huge fan of the Houston Astros and LSU Football. A movie connoisseur, he enjoyed playing softball, video games and riding his motorcycle. Jason loved spending time with his family and friends. They were everything to him.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Mooney of Lydia; sisters Monique (Mickey) Wilburn of Lydia and Caprice (Glenn) Cummings of Ellijay, Georgia; brothers Lynn (Robin) Mooney of Loreauville and Todd (Molly) Mooney of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews Laura Greene, Jessica Mooney, Malachi Mooney, Matthew Mooney, Gracie Wilburn, Brooke Cummings, and Bradley Cummings; and three great nieces and one great-nephew.
He is preceded in death by his father, Benny Don Mooney.
To view the online obituary and guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.