Jarred Dane Cormier of New Iberia, born August 5, 1986, passed away July 31, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Sophia Cormier of Youngsville, his parents Raford and Debra Cormier of New Iberia, brother Michael Cormier and his wife Annie Jeanne of Lafayette, and sister Natalie Cormier-Damiens and her husband Ryan of Cade, nephew Landon Cormier of Lafayette, nieces Khloe Cormier, Scarlette Cormier and Sawyer Damiens and maternal grandfather Richard LaFleur Sr. of Memphis, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Irene Cormier, and maternal grandmother, Myrtle Marino.
“Dane” is remembered as a hardworking man of his word, one who would give you the shirt off his back. He worked as the owner-operator of Acadiana Roofing of New Iberia. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, the light of his life, often going to the theatre or local trampoline park. He was the type of father who enjoyed daddy-daughter dances and photo shoots. He also enjoyed sac-a-lait fishing, working passionately on his recently completed dream home, and providing a fun and loving home for his daughter. Whether it be building a new playhouse or going to a jump house, he loved making memories with Sophia.
Dane is loved and missed by many. He will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a beautiful soul and a heart of gold. He is adored and admired by family, friends and his employees alike.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service time at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Michael Brandon Cormier, Leon Polk, Matthew LaBauve, Kyle Adams, Daniel Trent Ortego and Kenneth Rowell Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barrett Boutte, Jered Frederick, Clint Peltier, Sr., Boogie LeBlanc and Richard LaFleur Jr.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude or charity of your choosing.
You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., New Iberia, LA 70563 is in charge of arrangements.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.