Memorial services will be held for Janie Schexnayder McGee, on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Evangeline Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Mrs. McGee passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. McGee was a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her children Veronica Goutierrez and husband Shannon of Abbeville, Clint A. Dore of Erath, Carl Lajaunie and wife Michelle of New Iberia and Todd Dore and Anika of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Katlyn Dore, Bailee Dore, Chance Stelly, Christian Stelly, Taylor Dore Stelly, Abbi Lajaunie, Addi Lajaunie, Todd Dore Jr. and Tyler Dore; ten great-grandchildren, Landon Theriot, Liam Courville, Chance Stelly Jr., Marishka Stelly, Emma LeBlanc, Brianna Stelly, Koi Theall, Kayne Theall, Natalie Dore, Maizely Dore and Tatum Dore; and one sister, Charlene Boudreaux and husband Danny of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall McGee; parents, Dalton and Gladys Meyers Schexnayder; one sister, Deanna Legnon; and two nephews, Shawn Boudreaux and Christopher Legnon.
