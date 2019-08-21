Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Janie Guillot Schick, 73, who passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Dallas.
Interment will follow in the Rosehill Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
A native of New Iberia, Ms. Schick was born on January 21, 1946, to the late Harrison and Nina Comeaux Guillot. She graduated from New Iberia High School and during her life co-owned and managed a family business in New Iberia. She loved taking care of her children and in her later years, her parents and others who needed help. Her favorite hobbies were reading, learning about history and collecting antiques and antique furniture.
Survivors include her sons Thomas Schick Jr., Brent Schick and wife Ana Paula and Eric Schick and wife Elizabeth; sisters Gail Disch and husband William “Bill,” Katie Lancon and husband Lynn and Trudy Guillot; grandchildren Conner Schick, Harrison Schick, Christian Schick, Bella Schick, Nina Schick and Lauren Sumrall; and a great-granddaughter Caroline Sumrall.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.