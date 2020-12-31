Janice Pierre Doutherd

Janice Marie Pierre Doutherd, a resident and native of Charenton, passed away peacefully on 4:04 p.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence.
A public viewing will be observed on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Funeral services will be private. Pastor Isabella Gasper officiating and Bishop Perry serving as the co-officiant. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Janice will be laid to rest in the Israelite Divine Church Cemetery in Charenton.
Memories of Janice will forever remain in the hearts of her three daughters, Thanica Doutherd and Destiny Braxton both of Charenton and Katherine Braxton of Patterson; one brother, Leroy Pierre Jr. of Morgan City; two sisters, Delores Reynolds of New Iberia and Shirley Stevenson of Jeanerette; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Pierre Sr. and Lena Nelson Pierre; her brothers Henry Phillips, Herbert Phillips, Alfred Phillips, Joseph Pierre and Calvin Pierre; and her sisters Catherine Carter, Carmen Mazone and Mary Cage.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.
