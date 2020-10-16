Funeral services will be conducted for Janice M. Barideaux, 56, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church located at 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive in New Iberia. Father Paul Onuegbe, celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
Janice Marie Barideaux was born on January 3, 1964, to Hilson “Jack” Barideaux and Helen Riley Barideaux. She peacefully departed this life on October 5, 2020, at her residence in New Iberia.
Janice was considered an ambassador in the community. She could be found helping in any way with whoever was in need of help. She was often found at the distribution center, helping to distribute goods to families in need. She also took care of the neighborhood elderly who needed help and gave needed assistance to the schools in the parish, especially with the children. She probably adopted some of those families with the help that she provided for the school age children. Janice was a helper all over the parish and out of the parish. She will be noted for her tireless assistance to many families, organizations, schools and to individuals who have already given testimony to her memory. She was also like that of a deacon in the church, like Phillip in the bible, who had one of the ministry gifts of helping (First Corinthians 12:28).
Janice leaves a rich legacy for those she leaves behind: her three children, Christopher Paul (Markita) of San Francisco and Chilon Kaye (Maurice) and Kevin James, both of Houston; one sister, Jacqueline Barfield of Flint, Michigan: four brothers, Clarence Barideaux (Florence) of Jeanerette, Leroy Barideaux of Sacramento, California, and Abraham Charles Barideaux (Brenda) and Kenneth James Barideaux (Catherine), both of New Iberia; four godchildren, Kendra Kay Barideaux, Tremecca Walker, Beverly Barideaux and Brooklyn Simon; twelve grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Orelia Riley; paternal grandparents, Johnny Barideaux and Amy Darby Barideaux; and nephew Demetrius R. Moss.
Serving as active pallbearers are Adrian “Ike” Wilson, Jarius Michael, Tawaski Colbert, David Lightfoot Jr., Shawn Chretien, Eddie Chretien Jr., Walter Berard and Dareyon Brooks.
The honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Barideaux, Kevin Barideaux, Chamaje Barideaux, Kayven Barideaux, Cameron Jackson, Jackson Barideaux, Kenneth Barideaux Sr., Abraham Barideaux, Leroy Barideaux, Kevin Mitchell, Devin Moss, Andre Alexander, Kenneth Barideaux Jr., Leroy Lewis, Abraham Pierre, Ron Huval, David Lightfoot Sr., Elvin Alexander, Nelson Boutte, Wayne Landry, Eddie Chretien Sr., Tony Migues, Maurice Tolbert and Tyson Jolivet.
