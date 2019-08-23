Funeral services are pending for Janice Comeaux, 58, a resident of Delcambre who died at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Janice Comeaux, 58, a resident of Delcambre who died at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.