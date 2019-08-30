DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Janice Comeaux, 58, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Saint Martin dePorres Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native and resident of Delcambre, she passed at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Janice was a member of Saint Martin dePorres Catholic Church and the Saint Joseph Society. She was a 1979 graduate of Delcambre High School where she played basketball, volleyball and baseball and was an employee for United Parcel Service for thirty-one years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Vala Mae Broussard Comeaux of Delcambre; two brothers, Randy Comeaux of Lafayette and Rodney (Phyllis) Comeaux of New Iberia; two sisters, Roxanne Comeaux of Delcambre and Janet (Peter) Jeanlouis of Lafayette; one godchild, Danessa Comeaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Comeaux; paternal grandparents, Espero Comeaux and Cecelia Shello Comeaux; maternal grandparents, Carlos Broussard and Bertha Broussard; one sister-in-law, Sharon Comeaux; and several aunts and uncles.
Active Pallbearers are Tylar Curry, Kaleb Comeaux, Joshua Jeanlouis, Jonah Jeanlouis, Jacory Boozer and Schuyler Trahan.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rodney Comeaux, Randy Comeaux, Sarah Trahan, Patricia Boudreaux, Ryanel Trahan, Jarrell Brooks, Peter Jeanlouis, Aaron Montgomery, Craig Vallot, Milton Harris, Trumanie Trahan, Stanley Stewart and Craig Mouton.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.