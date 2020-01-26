Janet Richard Hoyer

Funeral services will be conducted for Janet Richard Hoyer, 83, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating.

Burial will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum.

Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hoyer passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.

She was a retired educator, having taught for 29 years at Live Oak Elementary, North Street Elementary, Mount Carmel Elementary and at Catholic High School. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Kappa Iota, Iberia Parish Teachers Association and Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Frederick Hoyer of Houston and Kirk Michael Hoyer and his wife Qui of Miramar Beach, Florida; her brother Rev. Gus “Sonny” Richard Jr. and his wife Alice of Fleming Island, Florida; her nephews Guy Richard and Jeffery Richard; and her niece Kimberly Lemasters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Fred” Hoyer; her father, August “Gus” Richard Sr.; and her mother, Irene Porche Richard.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Mark Hoyer, Kirk Hoyer, Jeffery Richard, Brian Broussard, Jimmy Abadie and Bill Arbuckle.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Jan 27
Rosary
Monday, January 27, 2020
7:00PM-7:30PM
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
8:00AM-10:00AM
Jan 28
Catholic Mass
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
2514 Old Jeanerette Road
New Iberia, LA 70560
Jan 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:45AM-12:15PM
Holy Family Masuoleum
2807 Curtis Lane
New Iberia, LA 70560
