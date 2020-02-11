Janet LaBry Schaefer

IOWA — Janet Rose LaBry Schaefer, born June 23, 1936, in Kaplan, daughter of the late Gabriel and Angele Meaux LaBry, passed away in Eunice on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 83.
Janet graduated from Loreauville High School. She and her husband, Gus, lived and raised their children in Fenton. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa and worked in banking as a loan manager in Iowa. She enjoyed reading, mowing grass and bush-hogging.
Survivors are her children, Gana Schaefer, Jena Kay Schaefer and Gus Schaefer III (Jennifer); sister Mary Ann Guidry (Jeff Guidry, DDS); brothers Logan LaBry (Carolyn), Maxie LaBry, John LaBry (Bobbie), Allen LaBry (Viola); and grandchildren Cecilia and Olivia Mele, Hayden Freeland (Madi) and Gus Schaefer IV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gus Schaefer Jr.; and siblings Winona Sonnier and Robert LaBry.
Gathering of friends and family begins at 1 p.m. in Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Saturday, February 15, 2020, and will continue until 5 p.m.
A Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., with Rev. Roland Vaughn.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.