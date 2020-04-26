Janet Bonin Dronet

Private graveside services will be held for Janet “Jeanette” Bonin Dronet, age 87.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Dronet passed away passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Dronet was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered for many years. She enjoyed Cajun music and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who will missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Clifford Joseph Dronet Sr. of New Iberia; her children Mary D. LeBlanc and husband Robbie of New Iberia, Debbie D. Halphen and husband Dennis of New Iberia, Janie D. Leger and husband Brent of Church Point, Abby Musselwhite and husband David of New Iberia, Cliff “Skip” Dronet of Mineral Wells, Texas, and Lance Dronet and wife Margaret “Maki” Dronet of New Iberia; fourteen grandchildren, Stephanie LeBlanc, Mary Elizabeth LeBlanc, Quincy LeBlanc and wife Marina, Rocky LeBlanc and wife Katie, Ashley Lipari and husband Michael, Elliot Halphen and wife Tricia, James Leger and wife Lindsay, Fran Do and husband Dr. Daniel Do, Stewart Musselwhite, Tyler Musselwhite, Emmy Dronet, Thomas Dronet, Alyssa Dronet, Gabriel Dronet and Nicholas Dronet; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Anita LeBlanc of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcellus and Elfrida Norris Bonin; five brothers, Ladius “Bill” Bonin, Leonce Bonin, Tony Bonin, Oleus Peter Bonin and Oneil Bonin; and three sisters, Corinne Hebert, Eunice Gautreaux and Esther Vice.
Pallbearers will be Quincy LeBlanc, Rocky LeBlanc, Elliot Halphen, James Leger, Stewart Musselwhite, Tyler Musselwhite and Thomas Dronet.
The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice, especially Katelyn, Juan, Cyndi and Deborah; Francine from Council on Aging and her caretakers Liz, Tyler and Geraldine. The care and compassion shown during this most difficult time is greatly appreciated.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.